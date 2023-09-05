Norfolk beach a little cleaner thanks to volunteers

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads area beach is a little cleaner thanks to some volunteers.

Tuesday morning, volunteers gathered at Community Beach Park in Norfolk and spent four hours walking along the beach picking up trash.

One volunteer, Tiffany Hall, said she choose to help because her family has been coming to that stretch of beach for years.

“It’s necessary, so I’m proud that everyone is thinking about the cleanliness of the area that we like to frequent ourselves," Hall said.

The event was organized by Norfolk Park Rangers and KNB.