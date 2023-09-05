Watch Now
Norfolk beach a little cleaner thanks to volunteers

Clean up took place in Oceanview Tuesday morning
Posted at 1:42 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 13:42:05-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads area beach is a little cleaner thanks to some volunteers.

Tuesday morning, volunteers gathered at Community Beach Park in Norfolk and spent four hours walking along the beach picking up trash.

One volunteer, Tiffany Hall, said she choose to help because her family has been coming to that stretch of beach for years.

“It’s necessary, so I’m proud that everyone is thinking about the cleanliness of the area that we like to frequent ourselves," Hall said.

The event was organized by Norfolk Park Rangers and KNB.

