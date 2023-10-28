Norfolk Customs and Border Protection finds firearms being smuggled in shipping container

NORFOLK, Va. — Firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition were seized in Norfolk by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers earlier this month, according to the agency.

CBP officers say the firearms and ammo, which were sent to Norfolk from a Minneapolis suburb, were intended to be sent to Liberia before they were intercepted on Oct. 12.

They say they found the following items in a shipping container: a Taurus GC3 9mm, a Bersa 380 ACP, and a Hatfield 12-gauge shotgun, four magazines, 159 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 20 rounds of 308 ammunition, and 25 rounds of 12-gauge shells.

“Oftentimes, firearms being smuggled out of the United States are destined to the hands of transnational criminal organizations who use those weapons to terrorize or hurt innocent victims,” said Mark Laria, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News. “Customs and Border Protection’s border security mission helps protect the defenseless by intercepting these illegally exported firearms.”

CBP says no arrests have been made, but Homeland Security Investigations is looking into the discovery.