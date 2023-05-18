Watch Now
Norfolk fire crews rescue injured man from crane 130 feet in the air

Norfolk tech rescue 5.18 4.jpeg
Norfolk Fire-Rescue
Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews rescue a man from a 130-foot tall crane at the Norfolk International Terminal in the 1600 block of Baker Street. May 18, 2023.
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 15:51:48-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A man had to be rescued from a 130-foot tall crane in Norfolk Thursday morning.

Around 8:50 a.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were called to the 1600 block of Baker Street, at the Norfolk International Terminal, for a man who was injured while performing maintenance on a crane. He was 130 feet in the air.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews rescue a man from a 130-foot tall crane at the Norfolk International Terminal in the 1600 block of Baker Street. May 18, 2023.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue's Techincal Rescue team was able to stabilize the man in a basket and lower him to the ground.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews rescue a man from a 130-foot tall crane at the Norfolk International Terminal in the 1600 block of Baker Street. May 18, 2023.

Battalion Chief Glen Williams with Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

