Norfolk fire crews rescue injured man from crane 130 feet in the air

NORFOLK, Va. — A man had to be rescued from a 130-foot tall crane in Norfolk Thursday morning.

Around 8:50 a.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were called to the 1600 block of Baker Street, at the Norfolk International Terminal, for a man who was injured while performing maintenance on a crane. He was 130 feet in the air.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews rescue a man from a 130-foot tall crane at the Norfolk International Terminal in the 1600 block of Baker Street. May 18, 2023.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue's Techincal Rescue team was able to stabilize the man in a basket and lower him to the ground.

Battalion Chief Glen Williams with Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.