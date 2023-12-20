Norfolk nonprofit expanding effort to address poverty in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk nonprofit Next Step to Success is taking the next step in addressing poverty in Hampton Roads.

The nonprofit has purchased the DePaul Hopsital campus in Norfolk.

“It does make me excited," said Next Step to Success member Kaniyah Taylor.

Taylor is one of dozens of kids Next Step to Success is helping.

She’s a senior at Norview High School in Norfolk and has been part of Next Step to Success since she was a sophomore.

“It helped me build a resume, for one, for my job interviews that I had," Taylor said. "I had two job interviews."

The nonprofit has also helped her improve her communication and reading skills, but she says her favorite part is the friendships she’s made.

“I met my best friend right now at the summer camp of Next Steps to Success," said Taylor.

Next Step to Success provides a free after school and full-day summer program for teenagers, primarily in Norfolk Public Schools, to try to address poverty by preparing the teens to become successful adults through what chairman of the board Chuck McPhillips calls experiential learning.

“Learning about future career opportunities, learning about fulfilling vocations as well as outlets such as arts and gardening and cooking and swimming and all those things that go into developing the whole person," McPhillips explained.

In need of more space, the nonprofit wants to expand.

Conceptual drawings show what the DePaul Hospital campus could be turned into a center to serve as many as 300 kids. The hospital is currently unused.

At their current location about a block away, officials say they can only help fewer than 100 kids.

“We want to build a state-of-the-art facility that, however, resonates with the classic architecture of the original St. Vincent DePaul Hospital downtown and is true to the legacy," McPhillips said.

Next Step to Success CEO Rob McCartney said this is something he and McPhillips have discussed for years.

“Talking about what can we do different with poverty and understanding, too, that often poverty is one of the precursors to mental health challenges," McCartney said. "So being able to hit multiple issues with one swing."

For Taylor, Next Step to Success is a source of pride.

“It makes me feel good to know that I’m a part of something like this," said Taylor.

As of Dec. 20, Next Step to Success planned to go before Norfolk City Council in early 2024 with a rezoning request for the campus. McPhillips was hopeful a decision would be made by Council no later than March with the campus being ready for use within two to three years.