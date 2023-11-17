Norfolk Public Schools' afterschool meals program aims to help children under 18

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools' Student Snack and Supper Club, a federally funded At-Risk Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) service, provides snacks and supper at participating schools in the city for free for children under 18 years old.

The afterschool meals and snacks are served in a group setting and offer kids and teens good nutrition along with activities, supportive adults and other opportunities to learn and grow, according to the school district.

The school district says there is no application form for parents or guardians to complete.

To see the list of schools and times, click here.