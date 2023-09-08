Norfolk SPCA pet reunification highlights importance of microchips

NORFOLK, Va. — A pet reunification is serving as a reminder to consider getting your pet microchipped.
The Norfolk SPCA recently reunited a woman and her dog, Teddy, thanks to a microchip.
The dog was brought in as a stray.
Staff at the SPCA scanned the dog and found out it had a microchip.
They were able to get the owner’s contact information from it and contact her.
The dog had been missing for over a year.
“It was just such a joyous occasion," Norfolk SPCA Community Engagement Manager Tammy Lindquist said. "She was crying, I think the staff up here was crying. It was just such a great, happy reunion."
The SPCA offers affordable microchipping.
You can make an appointment on the SPCA’s website or by calling the SPCA’s East Little Creek Road location at 757-383-6620.