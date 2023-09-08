Watch Now
Norfolk SPCA pet reunification highlights importance of microchips

SPCA helped reunite woman with her dog missing for over a year
Posted at 7:25 PM, Sep 08, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — A pet reunification is serving as a reminder to consider getting your pet microchipped.

The Norfolk SPCA recently reunited a woman and her dog, Teddy, thanks to a microchip.

The dog was brought in as a stray.

Staff at the SPCA scanned the dog and found out it had a microchip.

They were able to get the owner’s contact information from it and contact her.

A Norfolk SPCA staff member demonstrates on one of the SPCA's dogs how a microchip reader works.

The dog had been missing for over a year.

“It was just such a joyous occasion," Norfolk SPCA Community Engagement Manager Tammy Lindquist said. "She was crying, I think the staff up here was crying. It was just such a great, happy reunion."

The SPCA offers affordable microchipping.

You can make an appointment on the SPCA’s website or by calling the SPCA’s East Little Creek Road location at 757-383-6620.

