Norfolk State University launching course to support casino, gaming job market

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Construction of Norfolk's casino near Harbor Park is progressing steadily and is anticipated to generate around 800 jobs. Norfolk State University (NSU) is preparing to support this growing job market with a new educational initiative.

Dr. Moncef Belhadjali, the interim dean of NSU's School of Business, has collaborated with Professor Larry Epplein to develop an introductory course on gaming management. This program aims to provide an overview of the gaming industry, covering aspects such as scope, staffing, security, taxation, and government policy.

"Would assist the casino operations in hiring qualified people for their operations," Dr. Belhadjali noted.

The concept emerged during discussions about building casinos in Portsmouth and Norfolk. "There are a lot of openings in hospitality, and it's so much difficult to recruit people for those positions," said Professor Epplein.

Boyd Gaming, the operator of the future Norfolk casino slated for completion in 2027, has expressed interest in the program.

"They’ve indicated to us that they have difficulty in getting employees for the casinos that are not in major metropolitan areas," said Epplein. "They feel it would be advantageous for them to partner with Norfolk State to perhaps provide a pipeline of graduates who are somewhat familiar with the discipline."

Ron Bailey, Boyd Gaming’s general manager, sent the following statement to News 3.

“Providing a best-in-class gaming resort experience begins with building a best-in-class team. Our ongoing partnership with Norfolk State University will be invaluable in helping us build the workforce we need to succeed, while creating exciting career opportunities in our growing industry for local graduates.”

NSU will begin offering the course this fall, marking the first of its kind in the Commonwealth.

Professor Epplein mentioned it is part of a broader six-course program, which could culminate in a minor degree or certificate.

Dr. Belhadjali hopes that this coursework will make the industry more appealing.

"They legitimize their sort of preparation for these types of jobs and might take them to the next level in terms of management level," he said.

Through this initiative, NSU aims to strengthen local economic opportunities while ensuring the burgeoning gaming industry has access to a well-trained workforce.