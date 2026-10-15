Norfolk students take pledge against gun violence during Day of National Concern

NORFOLK, Va. — Students across Norfolk were encouraged Wednesday to take a stand against gun violence during community gatherings held as part of the annual Day of National Concern.

The events were organized by Voices of Black Mothers United, a national movement dedicated to supporting families impacted by the loss of Black children and preventing violence in communities.

Gatherings were held at four locations throughout Norfolk, where students were encouraged to pledge not to bring guns to school and not to use firearms to resolve conflicts.

The effort comes one week after a shooting near Norview High School that left 16-year-old Kevon DrumGold dead, prompting renewed conversations about youth violence and community safety.

Marlene Bright with the Norfolk Family Justice Center said programs like this give young people an opportunity to understand their value and make positive choices before conflicts escalate.

"Their life has value, it has purpose, and it doesn't stop with an argument," Bright said.

Students attending the event also shared their concerns about violence in the community.

Organizers said the goal of the initiative is to reach young people before violence occurs by encouraging peaceful conflict resolution and stronger community connections.

The Day of National Concern events were held at the Youngs Terrace Boys & Girls Club, Calvert Square Envision Center, Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club and the Diggs Town Resilience Center.

