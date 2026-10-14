Younger brother charged with murder conspiracy as Norview shooting investigation develops

NORFOLK, Va. — Prosecutors say new information has emerged in the investigation into a deadly shooting near Norview High School that left 16 year old Kevon Drumgold dead and two other teens injured.

The shooting happened October 7. A 17 year old was arrested and charged in connection with the case, including manslaughter, unlawful wounding and weapons charges related to his age.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi says investigators have since uncovered additional information, leading to a new charge against the teen’s younger brother.

The younger brother has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Fatehi said the charges against the older brother were based on the information investigators had at the time, but police continued investigating and uncovered more details.

“The older brother, the charges that we discussed were the result of the investigation and the best information that we had at that point. The police continued to investigate, developed additional information that showed that there was more to the story,” Fatehi said.

Fatehi also addressed video circulating on social media, saying it does not tell the full story behind the shooting.

“I'm aware of the video circulating on social media. It tells a pretty tidy story, but it doesn't tell the whole story. There's a back story and more to the story that will come out as the case progresses,” Fatehi said.

He added that the additional information could lead to changes in the older brother’s charges.

“And that backstory is going to inform what will very likely be some changes to the older brother's charges,” Fatehi said.

Both brothers were arraigned Tuesday, October 13.

The younger brother is expected back in court later this month. The older brother is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday, October 16, with additional court dates to follow.

Fatehi urged the public to avoid drawing conclusions based on limited information, emphasizing that the case will be decided on its facts.

“I would remind everybody, though, that every case is different, and that this case is going to be about the facts and not necessarily what the limited information in the public sphere is,” Fatehi said.

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