NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The dust has yet to settle on Old Dominion's 2026 football season and head coach Ricky Rahne is already shaking things up.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to News 3 that Rahne has relieved four offensive assistants of their duties following the Monarchs' 3-9 season where the offense just couldn't get going consistently.

Among them is offensive coordinator Kody Cook, according to a separate source.

Old Dominion's offense wrapped up the season among the worst in the country in several statistical category. Out of 138 FBS teams, the Monarchs ranked 134th in total offense (288.8 yards per game), 135th in rushing offense (85.3 yards per game) and 135th in scoring offense (16.6 points per game). They also ranked 137th in sacks allowed, giving up 4.17 sacks per outing.

Cook just completed his first season as the Monarchs' offensive coordinator. He was the program's wide receivers coach for two seasons before receiving the promotion to replace Kevin Decker, who departed during the offeseason for Memphis. ODU was tasked with filling numerous offensive holes entering 2026 after many key players from last season opted to transfer.

The silver and blue finished the campaign 3-9, 1-5 on their home field, just one season after going 10-3 with a Cure Bowl victory and going unbeaten at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

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