Norfolk woman brings holiday cheer to children in honor of 'Santa Larry'

NORFOLK, Va. — Pamela Wells may have dressed like the Grinch, but she's anything but.

A large crowd stretched around the block outside her festively decorated home Saturday evening.

"It started off with a candy cane and it just grew," Wells said of the 'Santa Live' event she organized.

At the event, each child eagerly waited to meet Santa and left with a filled stocking.

All of it was for free.

It was lovingly made possible by Wells and someone else—Larry Watts, fondly known as "Santa Larry."

"Santa Larry," Wells teared up. "He was my best friend."

By 2017, Pamela's 30-year friendship with Larry Watts grew into the 'Santa Live' event.

"[Santa Larry] just loved Christmas and he was very giving. You know people that needed anything or wanted anything he would come out of pocket and give it to them," said Wells.

Santa Larry passed away from cancer last year. But his dream of bringing each child a smile for Christmas is still coming true.

"And when I walked out the door it was just — the line was from here to the corner and just going down the street," said Wells. "I couldn't believe it."

Now the neighborhood is filled with feelings of togetherness.

"What's the best part of the Christmas season?" News 3 reporter Erika Craven asked those waiting in line.

"Mostly spending time with family and seeing them all," said Luella Joseph who stopped in to see Santa.

The good nature's spreading through Hampton Roads, especially since Wells made sure to accommodate all.

"She told us about the event, and we were too excited to get out here. One of my daughters is autistic and she's extra excited to see what's going on with all the lights and everything," said parent Chrystal Balgobin.

Wells, with help from the community, stuffed hundreds of stockings for the event. After Santa Live, she'll give more stockings to families in need.

"This neighborhood absolutely adores her," added neighbor Dawn Rowe.