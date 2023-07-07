O’Connor Brewing Company sells Norfolk location to Armed Forces Brewing Company: Governor

NORFOLK, Va. — O’Connor Brewing Company on Friday announced it's selling its location on 24th Street location in Norfolk to an outside brewery.

The company said its last day of operation in Norfolk will be July 23.

The post on the company's Facebook page did not release the name of the incoming brewery but said it's a business that wants to come to coastal Virginia.

"While the current Norfolk location will transition to the new brewery after this date, the OBC brand will live on via a new partnership with another licensed, high-quality brewing organization right here in Virginia, the Facebook post said. "The new brewing arrangement will give O’Connor Brewing Company access to new-age hops, malt, and other ingredients, allowing the company to continue innovating world-class beers in a more competitive environment."

The announcement comes on the same day that Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Armed Forces Brewing Company "will establish its headquarters and first brewing facility in the former O’Connor Brewing Company location in the City of Norfolk to expand national and global distribution."

The governor said Virginia competed with Maryland and Florida for the project.

The Armed Forces Brewing Company is described as a "military tribute beer company," honoring both active duty members of the military and veterans.

"Built by an experienced team that combines an award-winning brewmaster, successful veterans of the restaurant and hospitality industry, and military veterans, including one of the most famous U.S. Navy SEALs in the world, Armed Forces Brewing Company is currently available in stores in eight states and in 36 states by online mail ordering and shipping," the governor's release said.

The governor said the company is expected to create 47 new jobs in Norfolk.

"Armed Forces Brewing Company plans to employ at least 70% of its workforce company-wide from America’s talented pool of military veterans," the release said.

The O'Connor family thanked the community for its support over the last 13 years of business.

"As many of you know, O’Connor Brewing Company started in the backyard of the O’Connor’s home with a big dream of opening up a production brewery in Norfolk to facilitate their passion for brewing and sharing great beer with the 757 community and visitors to the region," the Facebook post said. "Opening a brewery in Norfolk in 2010 was a pioneering move and a foreign concept for the local market, as few local breweries existed."

Kevin and Penny O'Connor released the following statement:

Although we are sad to say goodbye to our current neighborhood and employees, we are proud and grateful to be a part of the local business community since 2010 and look forward to this upcoming new chapter and the evolution of our business. We will continue to keep you posted via social media on all current and future events, so please stay tuned for what’s to come. We invite you to come by the brewery for an O’Connor pint before the new brewery moves in on July 24th. We plan on having a Farewell-To-The Neighborhood party on Saturday, July 22nd, and will keep everyone posted on those details. Lastly, we will continue our philanthropic and community efforts however we can, as this has always been a part of who we are. Thank you for all you have done to support us and our small business. We look forward to seeing you soon. Peace, Love, and Great Beer.