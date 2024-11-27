Omega Psi Phi partners with the NRHA to handout Thanksgiving meals

NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday morning, the Lambda Omega Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity partnered with the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority to deliver Thanksgiving meals to neighborhoods in Norfolk dealing with food insecurity.

Some of these neighborhoods include Calvert Square and Young Terrace. The NRHA says they are constantly looking for groups to help them combat the food desert issue in the Mermaid City.

Each box delivered contained turkey and enough fixings for families to eat well and healthy over the holiday. This is the first year the NRHA has partnered with this chapter of Omega Psi Phi.

NRHA leaders say their door is open if other organizations want to help them deal with providing food and services to these communities.

