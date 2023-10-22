Passenger attacked on Carnival cruise ship returning to Norfolk: Spokesperson

NORFOLK, Va. — A passenger aboard a Carnival cruise ship is accused of attacking another guest.

A statement from a Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson said it happened Friday night when an assailant attacked a guest with a bar glass in the theater.

The person who was attacked received medical treatment, while the assailant was confined to their room for the remainder of the cruise, according to the statement.

The spokesperson said the FBI and local law enforcement came aboard the ship when it got to Norfolk Sunday morning.

"Carnival security and medical officials fully cooperated with law enforcement should the guest decide to press charges," the statement said. "We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and the assailant guest has been permanently banned from sailing on Carnival in the future but this is now a matter for law enforcement."

According to the itinerary, the ship departed Norfolk on Oct. 14 before sailing to Portland, Maine, and then on to points of interest in Canada including New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

