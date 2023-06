Pictures from Harborfest 2023

Share Facebook

Leann Wittman and her dog, Joy, of Virginia Beach, attend the first day of Harborfest at Town Point Park in Norfolk, Friday, June 9, 2023. Jon Sham/WTKR News 3

Ships are seen in the harbor on the first day of Harborfest at Town Point Park in Norfolk, Friday, June 9, 2023. Jon Sham/WTKR News 3

Warren Rush, 8, of Portsmouth, feeds butterflies at Harborfest 2023 at Town Point Park in Norfolk, June 9, 2023. Jon Sham/WTKR News 3

People feed butterflies at Harborfest at Town Point Park in Norfolk, Friday, June 9, 2023. Jon Sham/WTKR News 3

AJ Swartz, 4, of Hampton, plays with balloons in a giant inflatable ladybug at Harborfest 2023 at Town Point Park in Norfolk, June 9, 2023. Jon Sham/WTKR News 3

People look at sunglasses at a booth during the first day of Harborfest 2023 at Town Point Park in Norfolk, June 9, 2023 Jon Sham/WTKR News 3

Jolena Gautier, 6, of Suffolk, gets her face painted at a booth on the first day of Harborfest at Town Point Park in Norfolk, Friday, June 9, 2023. Jon Sham/WTKR News 3

Norfolk police officers Rachael Kilgore and Mac Cobb do arts and crafts at a booth during the first day of Harborfest at Town Point Park in Norfolk, Friday, June 9, 2023. Jon Sham/WTKR News 3

Ally Brick mixes up ingredients to make a smooth at Jungle Juice on the first day of Harborfest at Town Point Park in Norfolk, Friday, June 9, 2023. Jon Sham/WTKR News 3

News 3 anchor Pari Cruz interviews a mermaid during the first day of Harborfest at Town Point Park in Norfolk, Friday, June 9, 2023. Jon Sham/WTKR News 3

People shop for official Harborfest shirts on the first day of Harborfest at Town Point Park in Norfolk, Friday, June 9, 2023. Jon Sham/WTKR News 3

People watch a U.S. Coast Guard Jayhawk demonstrate a water rescue on the first day of Harborfest at Town Point Park in Norfolk, Friday, June 9, 2023. Jon Sham/WTKR News 3

