Remnants of burned up 'Spirit of Norfolk' vessel leave Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — The remains of the Spirit of Norfolk are being transported to Florida to be repurposed as an artificial reef, nearly three years after a fire damaged the cruise vessel.

The Spirit of Norfolk, which had been docked at Colonna's Shipyard since the incident, caught fire on June 7, 2022, during a two-hour lunch cruise on the Elizabeth River.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported that the fire originated in the engine room and was too large for the crew to handle, prompting the evacuation of all 108 passengers and crew.

Fortunately, no injuries occurred, but the fire took several days to extinguish, finally subsiding on June 11. The NTSB estimated the fire caused a $5 million loss.

The investigation determined that the blaze likely stemmed from "the ignition of combustible materials stored near the exhaust pipe of the operating port generator." The vessel, built before 1996, was not obligated to have modern engine-room fire detection and extinction systems.

According to Okaloosa County, Florida, officials, the Spirit of Norfolk was sold for $740,000, alongside another vessel, the Skippin Sue, to be transformed into artificial marine reefs off the coast of the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area.

The local tourism department highlighted the benefits of these reefs, noting they will provide essential habitats for various fish species and serve as new attractions for scuba divers and fishermen, enhancing Destin-Fort Walton Beach's status as a premier fishing and diving destination.

In Oct. 2024, City Cruises Norfolk renamed its Spirit of Mount Vernon vessel, calling it the Spirit of Norfolk. The inaugural voyage was also in honor of military appreciation in partnership with USO of Hampton Roads, Visit Norfolk, and other community partners that provide resources to new military families at the end of PCS season.

The name "Spirit of Norfolk" honors the city’s history and embraces the future under the name that represents the community it serves, City Cruises says.