Retired vice admiral, Virginia's Senators share thoughts on military response to fighting in Middle East

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. military response so far to the ongoing fighting in Israel and Gaza has been well-documented.

As of Oct. 19, the military was maintaining a large presence of Norfolk-based ships and sailors in the Mediterranean.

But what role are the ships and sailors playing in the war? While they hadn't been directly involved in the fighting as of Oct. 19, retired Vice Admiral Herm Shelanski said there’s no shortage of work for them to do.

"Anyone that would look at this force and try to do something will have to think a dozen times before acting," Shelanski said about the U.S. military presence in the Mediterranean.

He said for the multiple Norfolk-based carrier strike groups and thousands of sailors currently deployed to the region, daily activities likely include various drills on ships and flights by multiple types of aircraft to protect the ships and collect data.

“They can monitor and they can feed information when needed to our allies, the Israelis, and certainly give them the sense of ‘Hey, if anything’s coming from the sea we’ve got it,'" said Shelanski.

Shelanski spent almost 40 years in the Navy. His service includes being deployed to the Mediterranean, commanding a carrier strike group, and working with Israeli forces.

He said the goal of the U.S. military in the Mediterranean is to be a deterrence but said the U.S. could also play a vital role in the humanitarian response to the fighting, including evacuating civilians and providing supplies.

“Food and water and medical care, we’re very good at that," Shelanski said, describing the kind of aid the U.S. could provide.

While the ships and aircraft may get all the attention, Shelanski doesn’t want people to forget about the sailors and Marines, saying the sailors are the most professionally trained in the world and are dedicated. He also adds the Marines are an intricate part of the Navy and the response to this conflict.

Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said the military response is appropriate, showing support for Israel, serving as a deterrent, and positioning the U.S. to provide humanitarian aid.

“I think what’s been done thus far, I think, sends a strong message that we’re ready to do all three of those things," said Kaine.

Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner is the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and also approves of the military response.

"It's been a long time since we've had two carrier strike groups in the eastern Mediterranean off the coast of Israel. That is a powerful signal," said Warner.

Both Senators also said they believe there are enough votes in Congress to approve sending aid to Israel and don’t believe the current lack of a Speaker in the House will prevent aid from being sent.

"The votes are there for Israel aid, the votes are there for Ukraine aid, the votes are there for more border security, the votes are there for natural disaster aid to the states," said Kaine. "When I know the votes are there, I think we'll figure it out."

He believes there is a "robust" non-government organization (NGO) and United Nations presence in Gaza that can help make sure the aid gets to where it is meant to go.

"The kind of aid that we're going to be delivering is going to be water and food and medicine," Kaine said.

"I do not believe that the chaos (in the House of Representatives) alone will slow Congress's obligation to get additional, supplemental assistance for Israel, Ukraine, the border, and Taiwan," Warner said. "I just gotta believe there's enough people over there who realize that is their most basic responsibility, to respond to world crisis and not see who can be most obsequious to the former president."