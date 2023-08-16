School supplies to be given away in Norfolk on Aug. 19

NORFOLK, Va. — Just in time for the start of the new school year, a school supply giveaway will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Norfolk on Saturday.

Two organizations—the RECKLEAGUE and Stop The Violence 757—are coming together to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year.

The Executive Director of RECKLEAGUE, Anthony Clary, and the executive director of Stop The Violence 757, Monica Atkins, are the event organizers.

“We are a grassroots organization. We are out here doing the work. We have that rapport and that relationship with the community that we serve," said Atkins.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 500 backpacks will be given away. There will also be food and entertainment.

“It goes even farther back. For me, I remember my mom having to take us to events to get school supplies, backpacks, and other individuals and organizations helping us. We just want to pay it forward," said Clary.

The event is open to anyone but the parents and guardians are asked to have their kids with them when they stop by to get the school supplies.