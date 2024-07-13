Son hopes to bring mom home to Norfolk after medical emergency on cruise

NORFOLK, Va. — A mother's medical emergency on a Carnival Cruise left her in a hospital far away from home. Now her son hopes to find a way to bring her back to Norfolk.

Mother Shenae and son Demontae Turner of Norfolk embarked on a Carnival Cruise July 4th. They were going from Tampa, Florida to Mexico.

"However, because of the storm, we went to the Bahamas," explained Demontae.

He said that route change wasn't a big issue but what happened to his mom on the way back from the Bahamas was.

"I got up because I heard her. I turned around and she was gasping for air," said Demontae.

He said his mom suffered a heart attack and seizures – possibly due to complications from a known health condition. That happened on July 7, but they still had a day left of the voyage. It was too risky to air-lift Shenae off the ship, Demontae explained, so the cruise's medical team kept her alive while they sped towards the port in Tampa.

"It was a long twelve hours," said Demontae.

Now he's talking to News 3 from a hospital in Tampa where his mom's recovering, though she's in a coma.

"It is just her and I in Tampa and we're stuck," said Demontae.

He explains they're stuck because Shenae's Medicaid and Medicare won't cover the more than $33,000 to transport her back to a hospital in Norfolk when she's well enough to be transported. They didn't think to sign up for the cruise insurance or travel insurance before the trip either. Demontae said he contacted the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society with no luck, and is looking into other options.

It's a position many people find themselves in if they have a medical emergency during a vacation.

The U.S. Department of State reports that Medicare and Medicaid do not cover medical costs overseas at all and private U.S. insurance policies also may not cover any or all expenses. That's why the CDC recommends you check your policy before your trip, ask your provider questions, and consider travel insurance.

In the meantime, Demontae says he'll stay by his mom's side.

"Yesterday, I have recordings, she is reacting. I was holding her hand and she was crying and I asked her, 'ma if you can hear me squeeze my hand,' and as soon as I said that she did. She did. Multiple times. She is there. I know she is there. I just know," said Demontae.

He describes his mom as his rock who has a love for helping animals and people.

He's created a GoFundMe in an attempt to bring his mom home.