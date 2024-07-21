'Terrifying:' Tree falls on home on White Chapel Road in Norfolk; no one hurt

NORFOLK, Va. — A tree fell on a home in one Norfolk neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

No one was home when a tree came down on a house on White Chapel Road, off of Alsace and Tidewater.

Neighbors told News 3's Jay Greene wind pushed the large tree over.

"It sounded like an airplane going over," Robert Tabb told Greene. Tabb lives next door.

A nearby car also had its windows broken out. Other parts of the neighborhood had branches down and large sticks in the road.

"Absolutely terrifying," said Robert Tabb's brother, Joel Tabb. "It was a stone's throw from my parent's house."

The brothers told Greene no one was hurt.