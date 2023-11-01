'Tisa,' a 1-year-old giraffe, is leaving the Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — A young giraffe named “Tisa” is leaving Norfolk to be transferred to a new zoo.

Tisa, a Masai giraffe, arrived at the Virginia Zoo in Sept. 2022, shortly after she was born on Sept. 9.

At the new zoo, the 1-year-old giraffe will be paired with a male for breeding based on expert recommendations, the zoo says. A spokesperson told us the move is standard practice in the zoo industry.

“Giraffes are often moved before they are full grown to make the moving process easier. Full grown Masai giraffes can reach heights of about 19 feet!” said Emily Smicker, the Virginia Zoo’s director of communications.

Virginia Zoo The Virginia Zoo says specialty drivers use giraffe trailers, similar to the one pictured, when moving giraffes.

Smicker said Tisa will be moved by drivers who specialize in transporting animals from zoo to zoo, and the move entails a lot of planning and health evaluations.

Tisa’s mother, Imara, will remain at the Virginia Zoo. “Tisa” actually means “nine” in Swahili, since she is Imara’s ninth child. Tisa's father, Billy, also lived at the zoo until his recent passing.

She’s expected to move in about a month.

