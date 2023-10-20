Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival returns to Norfolk with 25 of the state's best wineries

NORFOLK, Va. — Wine lovers, listen up! The Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival is back in Norfolk.

More than 200 fine wines are expected to be showcased at this year's festival, along with local food trucks, live music and a whole lot more.

"The 35th annual Town Point Virginia Wine Festival, you know, [is] one of Hampton Roads' most highly-anticipated festivals of the fall season," said Jordan Lett, marketing director of Norfolk FestEvents.

The festival is not just a special time for guests — it's also a chance for wineries to get exposure.

"We're bringing more than 25 of the best wineries from across the commonwealth [to the festival]," said Lett.

Organizers say the festival has played a big role in the growth of the wine industry, and wine fest leaders expect to see nearly 10,000 people this weekend.

"[The festival is] a great social impact. We are able to bring people together and people are able to find common ground, just have a good time, relax and enjoy each other's company," said Lett.

In addition to providing a fun social gathering for the community, the festival also has a strong economic impact on the mermaid city.

"It's a ticketed event, so we're paying admission tax to the city. People are going to all the restaurants on Granby Street and over at Waterside, filling the restaurants before the event," said Lett.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Samplings end at 4:30 p.m. and wine sales end at 5 p.m.

For information on how to get your tasting ticket, click here.