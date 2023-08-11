TSA officers stop woman from bringing gun aboard flight at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. — Security officials at Norfolk International Airport stopped a woman from boarding a flight with a handgun on Wednesday.

It's the 25th firearm caught by TSA officials this year, according to TSA records.

The Transportation Security Administration said the Norfolk woman had a .380 caliber gun packed in a carry-on bag next to two gun magazines that were loaded with 12 bullets.

Police removed the firearm after an x-ray machine alerted TSA officials at the security checkpoint.

TSA officials said police cited the woman on a weapons charge.

"She also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint," a release from the TSA said. "The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances."

The TSA said it will forward the case to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney which will determine if there should be criminal prosecution.

“The frequency with the number of travelers that we see bringing their guns to our security checkpoints is alarming,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Passengers are not permitted to carry their firearms into the cabin of their aircraft. With that said, travelers may transport a firearm to their destination as long as it is packed safely and properly. To travel with a gun, it should be unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and then taken to the airline check-in counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. We mandate that travelers declare their firearms with the airline to be transported with checked baggage to ensure that travelers do not have access to guns during a flight.”

