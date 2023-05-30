Watch Now
Virginia Zoo's Trail of the Tiger boardwalk to reopen June 23

Posted at 9:05 PM, May 29, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo will be reopening its Asia: Trial of the Tiger boardwalk exhibit in June.

According to a post on the Zoo's website, the exhibit will open on June 23  to guests. A preview for members is scheduled for June 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit has been closed for the last several months to replace the boardwalk, which experienced weather-related deterioration, with durable and heat-resistant composite material.

General admission to the zoo had been reduced during construction, but will return to pre-construction rates starting June 23, officials said. Discounted ticked for military members, first responders and teachers will also resume.

