Southern white rhino with rare genetics born at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — A southern white rhinoceros was born at the Virginia Zoo last week, according to a news release.

The 100-pound calf, who was delivered early in the morning on Nov. 9, is the second rhino born at the Virginia Zoo. The zoo says this is the second calf born to father Sibindi and mother Zina.

Top Stories: Tuesday, Nov. 14

“Zina is an incredible mom and while she is still very protective of her calf, she is much calmer around the staff than she was with her first, which is a true testament to how hard the Africa team works to bond with the animals within their care,” said Emily Spence, assistant curator of Africa at the zoo. “The team is enjoying watching the baby’s personality come through more and more each day and can’t wait to share her with zoo guests.”

An exam performed after the birth confirmed the calf is a healthy female. She will remain in their night barn with her mom for monitoring. She has not been named yet.

Southern white rhinos are native to South Africa and are classified as a near-threatened species, according to the Virginia Zoo.

The zoo says the new calf's parents were selected for mating to "ensure genetic diversity and the continued growth of the southern white rhino population" in Association of Zoos and Aquariums' accredited facilities.

“This baby is invaluable to the long-term survival of the species.” Said Greg Bockheim, executive director of the Virginia Zoo. “And like her older brother, she could not be more adorable.”

Southern white rhinos can live over 40 years in human care. Despite their name, they are not white in color. According to the press release, the name comes from the Afrikaans word "wyd," which translates to "wide" — a reference to the shape of its mouth — but English settlers misinterpreted it as "white."

