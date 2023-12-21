Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Worker at Norfolk Naval Shipyard found dead on USS George H.W. Bush

USS George H.W. Bush
Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan See/Navy Media Content Services
150616-N-XI307-061 NORFOLK (June 16, 2015) USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conducts a scheduled transit down the Elizabeth River to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Va. George H.W. Bush is transiting from Norfolk Naval Base to Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Seelbach/Released)
USS George H.W. Bush
Posted at 12:52 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 12:52:40-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A non-military worker at Norfolk Naval Shipyard was found dead on the USS George H. W. Bush earlier this month, according to a shipyard spokesperson.

On Dec. 7 around 2 pm., the worker was found on the warship unresponsive and was later declared dead, the spokesperson said.

The shipyard identified the worker as Reginald Collins, a Navy Competent Person as part of the shipyard’s Temporary Services Department

The following day, a ship-wide stand down was conducted to address safety, grief and counseling options, the spokesperson said. Another one was conducted on Dec. 11.

Collins’ death is being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

Investigations

News 3 Investigates