Worker at Norfolk Naval Shipyard found dead on USS George H.W. Bush

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A non-military worker at Norfolk Naval Shipyard was found dead on the USS George H. W. Bush earlier this month, according to a shipyard spokesperson.

On Dec. 7 around 2 pm., the worker was found on the warship unresponsive and was later declared dead, the spokesperson said.

The shipyard identified the worker as Reginald Collins, a Navy Competent Person as part of the shipyard’s Temporary Services Department

The following day, a ship-wide stand down was conducted to address safety, grief and counseling options, the spokesperson said. Another one was conducted on Dec. 11.

Collins’ death is being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service.

