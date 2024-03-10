11-year-old boy killed in ATV crash in Elizabeth City, deputies say

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. — An 11-year-old boy died following an ATV crash in Elizabeth City, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said Sunday in a press release.

Deputies said the boy was riding by himself for an hour on Friday, and his family started looking for him since he had been gone for so long.

Just after 4 p.m., the sheriff's office said the family called for help when they found the boy had crashed his ATV in a field behind the 1300 block of Lynch's Corner Road.

Deputies said the boy was pinned under the ATV, and unfortunately, he died at the scene.

According to a press release, the boy was not wearing a helmet nor a seatbelt.

