15-year-old dead after hunting accident in Perquimans County, North Carolina

Posted at 4:10 PM, May 05, 2023
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway in Perquimans County after a 15-year-old boy died during a hunting accident Friday.

Lieutenant John Beardsley, of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, said it happened around 8:30 a.m. off Hickory Cross Road.

Beardsley said the 15-year-old was hunting turkeys with a 17-year-old boy.

The 17-year-old was looking through binoculars across the field when he heard the 15-year-old's shotgun go off right next to him, Beardsley said.

Preliminary information shows the victim was trying to stand up when his own shotgun discharged, killing him.

Officials said the 17-year-old called 911 and attempted to save the 15-year-old's life.

