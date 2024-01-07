Watch Now
Crash in Perquimans County, North Carolina, leaves 1 dead

Posted at 11:40 PM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 23:40:13-05

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Perquimans County, North Carolina, early Saturday morning, according to emergency officials.

Around 12:15 a.m., Perquimans County 911 Center got a call about a crash on Drinking Hole Road, according to a press release. Officers arrived to find two people in a single-vehicle that had crashed.

One person, who was not identified, died at the scene, while the other had to be flown to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There's no word on what led up to the crash which is under investigation by the NC State Highway Patrol.

