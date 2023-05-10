Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on US-17 in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Perquimans County, North Carolina, Tuesday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., Perquimans County Emergency Services said its 911 center received multiple calls about an incident involving a pedestrian versus a vehicle on US 17/Ocean Highway.

Deputies were the first to get to the scene, and they tried to save the pedestrian's life, officials said. However, that person died at the scene.

The road was closed during the investigation. NC State Highway Patrol is overseeing that investigation.

Authorities did not release the name of the pedestrian.

No further details about the incident were released.