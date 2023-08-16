Watch Now
Sentara opens $200M, 80,000 sq. ft. facility in Elizabeth City

Posted at 11:20 PM, Aug 15, 2023
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Healthcare access is expanding in Northeastern North Carolina as a new 80,000-square-foot medical office opened Tuesday in Elizabeth City.

The new Sentara campus cost $200 million. It's the largest construction project in that area in 60 years.

Sentara's leadership called the expansion a testament to the healthcare system's commitment to the region.

The hospital includes 80 beds in addition to three acres for the Pasquotank/Camden EMS program to build a new station.

"The MOB will consolidate cancer services under the name Sentara Cancer Care Center. The center will include a state-of-the-art linear accelerator for radiation oncology and stereotactic radiosurgery, plus chemotherapy and supportive patient services," according to a press release. "The MOB will also house a Sentara Family Medicine practice and Cardiac Rehabilitation program. Other practices connected to the current hospital will move into the MOB when the new hospital opens in 2025. Plans call for a digital hub connecting patients virtually with Sentara medical specialists in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area."

