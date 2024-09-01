Shooting in Bertie County Dollar General parking lot leaves man dead

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in a parking lot in Bertie County, North Carolina.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Bertie County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a shooting in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Merry Hill.

Deputies said they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is described as a man wearing a blue hoodie and black jeans. At this time, there are no additional details on the suspect.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with News 3 for the latest.

