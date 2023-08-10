Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Camden County, N.C. field

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. — A small plane that was on a training flight made an emergency landing in a Camden County, N.C. soybean field Thursday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. when a Piper Cherokee Archer II aircraft that left New York ran out of fuel, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. It caused the crew to make an emergency landing in a soybean field between Bartlett and Pond roads in the southern part of the county.

The sheriff's office said the plane was piloted by a 23-year-old student from Flushing, N.Y., along with a 23-year-old instructor from Bridgewater, N.Y.

The plane had a three-hour flight time and was set to refuel in Elizabeth City, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the plane's instructor took over control of the plane and made the emergency landing. The student and the instructor only had minor injuries but were taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for observation.

Investigators said the aircraft appeared to have minimal damage to its landing gear. It's unclear when the plane will be removed from the field.