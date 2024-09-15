Suspect hospitalized after being shot by Currituck County deputy in Coinjock

COINJOCK, N.C. — A suspect remains in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after being shot by a Currituck County, North Carolina, deputy Saturday night.

It all started around 5:40 p.m. Saturday when deputies in Currituck County got a call about several vehicles going well over the speed limit, running red lights, passing in turn lanes while south on Caratoke Highway in the Poplar Branch area, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

John Snowden

Deputies tried to stop the vehicles, but they gave way to a chase that ended on Worth Guard Road in Coinjock.

"At the end of Worth Guard Rd, law enforcement encountered the vehicle and the Deputy fired his weapon, striking the suspect," the sheriff's office said. "The suspect was transported to Norfolk General Hospital via Nightengale and is currently in stable condition."

The post did not explain what caused the officer to fire.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened.

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the community.