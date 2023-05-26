'You can run, but you can't hide:' Edenton PD looks for suspect who stole truck

EDENTON, N.C. — Police in Edenton, North Carolina, need the public's help in looking for a larceny suspect who led officers on a chase last week.

On May 16, officers were called to the 700 block of North Broad Street for a stolen vehicle. The victim told police his 2002 blue Nissan Frontier was taken while he was in a store.

Officers eventually saw the suspect in the vehicle on North Granville Street as it was making a left onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect led them on a pursuit and, at one point, sideswiped a police vehicle.

The suspect crossed into Bertie County where he eventually crashed and ran into a wooded area. Neither Edenton police nor Bertie deputies could find the suspect.

"You can run, but you can't hide from EPD," said Edenton Police Chief Henry King. "This individual is dangerous, and we need your help in finding out his identity and current location."

