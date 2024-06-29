2 women killed in crash on US-64 in Manteo

This story is brought to you through our news -gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

Two women were killed in a crash on U.S. Hwy 64 in Manteo Thursday.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a sedan was heading east when it turned into Pirate's Cove. That's when the vehicle crashed into a F-450 Ford truck.

Two women in the sedan, Janice Bateman and Frances Brinn, both in their early 80's died at hospitals, according to the Outer Banks Voice. They were said to be fishing friends.

The five people in the Ford truck had either minor or non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said it appears the sedan did not yield to the truck.