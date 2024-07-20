72-year-old kayaker dies after capsizing near Buxton, North Carolina

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A 72-year-old Florence, South Carolina man died Saturday morning after capsizing in his kayak off the coast of the Outer Banks.

In a release, National Park Service officials with Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the kayaker launched from the beach, east of the Cape Point Campground, near Buxton.

Bystanders said the man was trying to ride a wave when he capsized, according to officials. The witnesses pulled the man to the beach.

The bystanders tried to help the man with CPR, but they were not able to revive him.

Park Service officials said the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating since the incident happened while the man was kayaking.

"We send our condolences to the kayaker's family and friends," stated Cape Hatteras National Seashore Superintendent David Hallac.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.