Cape Hatteras National Seashore adds lifeguard service in Rodanthe

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) has partnered with Dare County to add lifeguard services at Rodanthe Beach Access. The popular beach location will be staffed with lifeguards seven days a week, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., from July 1 through Aug. 11.

“Lifeguard beaches are the safest places to swim along the Outer Banks,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “The Seashore is grateful for the new partnership with Dare County to bring lifeguard services to the tri-village area of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo.”

There are now five beach locations staffed with lifeguards this summer. The locations of the five lifeguard beaches are:



Coquina Beach Access: Located across from the Bodie Island Lighthouse

Rodanthe Beach Access: 23731 N.C. Highway 12, Rodanthe

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access: Adjacent to the old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse site

Frisco Beach Access: Located just south of Frisco Village

Ocracoke Beach Access: Five miles south of the Ocracoke Campground

All five lifeguard beaches are staffed seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Other than the Rodanthe Beach Access, which will have lifeguards through Aug. 11 due to the limited availability of certified lifeguards late in the summer season, all Seashore lifeguard beaches provide lifeguard services through Labor Day.