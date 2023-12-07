Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces passing of Daisy

COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund released a statement on the passing of a well-known horse.

In October, the fund grappled with some sad news: a horse named Daisy has died. The fund says on Oct. 14, they got a call about 25-year-old Daisy, also known as Snowcone, stating that she had gone down and seemed unable to get up.

They shared that they gave her medicine and provided treatment into the following morning, but she passed away in the evening.

The morning after Daisy's passing, a lab in Raleigh performed a necropsy. The necropsy showed the following findings, according to the nonprofit: Daisy had chronic cardiac and liver changes along with several other conditions associated with old age.

On Dec. 5, the fund shared the following remarks about Daisy:

Daisy was one of the more well-known horses on the beach because she was a part of Raymond the mule’s harem for years until he was brought to the farm in 2019. Her distinctive blaze made her recognizable, and was how she got the name Snowcone. She was big and bossy - a chestnut mare through and through. She had to be to keep Raymond in line. We know she had multiple foals over the years, and now that we have her DNA we’ll be able to identify any offspring of hers still in the wild. Daisy certainly lived and died on her own terms, but we’re glad that we were at least able to make her last few hours pain-free. She also got to see her old friend Raymond one last time.

