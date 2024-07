COROLLA, N.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Corolla have recovered the body of a 13-year-old who went missing after going underwater Saturday.

Currituck's fire chief told News 3 a group was in distress in the water. They were able to make their way back to shore, but a 13-year-old went underwater.

Just before 6 p.m. Currituck's fire chief confirmed to News 3 crews recovered the boy's body.

The Coast Guard assisted with the search.