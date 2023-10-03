Dare County deputy shoots, kills person who came at deputies with a knife in Manteo

MANTEO, N.C. — A deputy is on administrative leave after fatally shooting a person who came at deputies with a knife, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, October 2, deputies with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing in the 1300 block of Burnside Road in Manteo.

When deputies arrived, a person came at them with a knife, the sheriff’s office says. The office says one of the deputies then fired their weapon at the person with the knife, and the person died from their injuries at the scene.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, the office says.

The shooting is being handled by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

