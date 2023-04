KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Outer Banks community is getting businesses with some big commercial names.

You might remember a Target store recently opened in OBX.

Now, they're getting a Wawa.

A groundbreaking for the new gas station is set for next month in Kill Devil Hills. It'll be located across the street from the Target store on North Croatan Highway.

The 6,000-square-foot site was approved in May 2022.

The grand opening is set for May 12.