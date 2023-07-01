Here's where you can watch 4th of July fireworks on the Outer Banks!

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

Avon Fireworks ShowTuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m. at the Avon Fishing Pier (41001 Hwy. 12)Celebrate your Independence Day with a bang at the Avon Pier and Avon Beach Klub on Hatteras Island. The 4th of July celebration will feature a collection of events which includes corresponding radio shows on the island’s local station, Radio Hatteras FM 101.5 and 99.9, and an incredible front row view of the fireworks display from the pristine Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches. To stream, go to radiohatteras.org.

Hatteras VillageOn Hatteras, the 10th Annual Golf Cart Paradeis a must. What began with a meager 8 carts years ago has grown into a spectacular event! Come and see the carts decked out in all the Americana that can be mustered or deck one out yourself and join the fun. Whichever, you’re sure to enjoy this free, fun-filled, family friendly 4th of July event! Anyone can participate and with a little decorating imagination, the carts sport themes from patriotic to the ridiculous. The parade is fun for participants and viewers alike. Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e48aba72babfbc16-july. Participants will need to be at Teach’s Lair Marina by 5:45 on July 4th to line up. Route begins at Teach’s, through the village and ends at the Eagle Pass turn. Hatteras Village free Community Cookout for residents and visitors at the Community Building. Come by for burgers and dogs from 6 to 8 pm. For more information visit Hatteras Village Facebook page.

Town of ManteoFourth of July CelebrationTuesday, July 4, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Dare Arts building (300 Queen Elizabeth Ave.)The fun begins downtown in front of the Dare Arts building, the old courthouse, with the singing of the National Anthem. Kid’s games and activities, decorated bike contest and parade (trike, scooter, and wagons welcome too), apple pie contest, watermelon eating contest, food, and summer treats are more than enough reason to come on out and spend time with family, friends, and neighbors.

Fun contest include:



Waldo lookalike contest : Dress in your best Where’s Waldo outfit and see if you win the prize! All Waldos join us at the main stage downtown in front of Dare Arts right after 3:00 PM at the Fourth of July Celebration event! Thank you Downtown Books for joining in the fun!

: Dress in your best Where’s Waldo outfit and see if you win the prize! All Waldos join us at the main stage downtown in front of Dare Arts right after 3:00 PM at the Fourth of July Celebration event! Thank you Downtown Books for joining in the fun! Best apple pie contest : Calling all bakers! Join us for our 4th of July pie baking contest and share your love for baking with the community. Entries accepted from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. Youth-5-17 and Adult 18 and up categories. Contact Dee Furlough at Dee_Furlough@NCSU.edu. for questions. Thank you to C. Cooperative Extension, Dare County.

: Calling all bakers! Join us for our 4th of July pie baking contest and share your love for baking with the community. Entries accepted from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. Youth-5-17 and Adult 18 and up categories. Contact Dee Furlough at Dee_Furlough@NCSU.edu. for questions. Thank you to C. Cooperative Extension, Dare County. Watermelon eating contest: Dare to enter the watermelon eating contest at this year’s Fourth of July event? Join us on July 4th at the main stage downtown Manteo in front of Dare Arts just a “slice” or to past 3:00 PM when the event kicks off to put your skills to the test!

Concert and Fireworks:This year, an Independence Day concert will be held at Roanoke Island Festival Park at their scenic waterfront Pavilion. The concert is free and open to the public. This great music event kicks off with the Appalachian Road Show followed by Whiskey Rebellion. The concert concludes with fireworks at dusk provided by the Town of Manteo, complete with lots of twinkle and sparkle illuminating the night sky with vibrant colors and explosive entertainment.

Town of Kill Devil HillsFireworks ShowTuesday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Avalon Pier (2111 N. Virginia Dare Trail) The Town of Kill Devil Hills is proud to present its annual 4th of July fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4th at 9:15 p.m. at Avalon Pier, 2111 North Virginia Dare Trail (Milepost 6). Visit one of our many beach accesses where you can set up your beach chairs to watch the spectacular show.

The fireworks show will also be livestreamed on the town’s YouTube and Facebookpages.

Town of Nags HeadFireworks SpectacularTuesday, July 4 at 9:25 p.m. on Nags Head Pier (3335 S Virginia Dare Trail) Nags Head will host, in conjunction with the Nags Head Fishing Pier and the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, a fireworks spectacular Tuesday, July 4 at 9:25 p.m. on Nags Head Pier at Mile Post 11.5 on NC Route 12, South Virginia Dare Trail in Nags Head. A rain date has been set for Wednesday, July 5. The fireworks display will last approximately 25 minutes.

Parking at and near the fireworks display site will be directed by the Nags Head Police Department. Those attending the show are encouraged to park east of U.S. Highway 158/South Croatan Highway. Those choosing to park west of U.S. Highway 158/South Croatan Highway should use extreme caution while attempting to cross this heavily traveled roadway.

The following public beach accesses are recommended for access to the beach for fireworks viewing:South of Nags Head Fishing Pier



Curlew Street

Hollowell Street

Conch Street

North of Nags Head Fishing Pier

Bladen Street

Bittern Street

Bonnett Street

Blackman Street



Town of Duck 4th of July Celebration ParadeTuesday July 4 at 9:00 a.m.The annual one-mile parade route begins at the crest of the hill on Scarborough Lane, travels east towards the ocean, turns left onto Ocean Way, and then continues onto Christopher Drive to end at Pamela Court. Please note: no part of the parade will take place on Duck Road.

Currituck



Independence Day Celebration on July 4

Historic Corolla Park

From 5:00pm – 9:00pm (or at the conclusion of the fireworks show)

What better way to celebrate America’s independence than with free live music and a spectacular firework show on the northern Outer Banks. The Currituck County Department of Travel & Tourism invites you to Historic Corolla Park for our annual Independence Day Celebration! Activities begin at 5:00 pm and conclude with the largest fireworks show on the Outer Banks at dusk. Admission is free and free parking is available at the park until our lots are full. Enjoy incredible live music, fun family activities and more! Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase by local vendors. Please note that no coolers, alcohol or on-street parking are permitted in the park. The Historic Corolla Park boat ramp is closed this day with no docking allowed. Dogs are permitted on leashes.

Parking:Free onsite parking for this event will begin at 3:00 pm at Historic Corolla Park and will be available on a first come, first served basis. With record crowds this summer on the Currituck Outer Banks and with many visitors expected to attend, please note that our dedicated onsite parking spaces are expected to fill up early. Please plan accordingly.

Entertainment Lineup:



The Black and Blue Experience

Food Vendor:

Ocracoke

Ocracoke Island’s Independence Day activities this year will be held over three days, from July 2 to 4. The following is the schedule of activities:

Sunday, July 2



6:30 pm: Pre-fireworks gathering: Ocracoke Island deejay with Tommy Hutcherson will spin dance tunes and patriotic songs at the NPS docks.

9:15 pm: Fireworks will be launched from the large National Park Service parking area at the southern end of the island. Hyde County sponsors the show in conjunction with the National Park Service. The NPS parking lot will be closed all day July 2 while the fireworks company sets up.

Monday, July 3



6:30-8:30 p.m. Old fashioned Ocracoke square dance in the Berkley Barn with Molasses Creek. $5 for those 13 and over.

Tuesday, July 4:



9:30 am–Noon: Sand Sculpture Contest for all ages at the NPS Lifeguard Beach. Sign-up starts at 8:30 am.

10:30 am to 12:30 pm Ocracoke Lighthouse open for viewing. No climbing. Islander Chester Lynn will talk between 10:30 and 12:30.

4 pm: Old Time Independence Day Parade. Theme: The 200th anniversary of the Ocracoke lighthouse. Awards for best in show, walk & roll, wheels, float and best theme. Sign-up starts at 3 pm across from Wheelie Fun Golf Carts, Irvin Garrish Hwy. & Old Beach Road. Parade starts at 4 pm at Wheelie Fun; ends at NPS parking lot.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s Department admonishes spectators not to throw water of any kind at the parade members.

5:30 pm: Singing of national anthem & awards presentation for parade & sculpture contest winners; Books to Be Red stage. BYO seating.

7 to 10 pm: Community Beach Fire under the stars at NPS Lifeguard Beach. BYO chairs. You are welcome to bring marshmallows to roast. Please pack in and Pack out.

Independence Day activities are sponsored by the Ocracoke Occupancy Tax Board, Hyde County and the Ocracoke Civic & Business Association.

For updates visit Ocracoke Civic & Business Association Facebook page.

For those looking to work up a sweat on the holiday, here’s a listing of Independence Day racesKiller Dunes 2 Miler



July 4 at 8 am

Outer Banks Sporting Events

Finish off your Independence Day weekend by supporting an OBX treasure. Outer Banks Sporting Events invites you to run/walk/overcome 2 miles on Jockey’s Ridge, the tallest natural sand dune system in the eastern US! Attracting runners looking for a “unique” challenge (and drawing a very competitive field), we also welcome people to walk the course (not just a “walk in the park” though). Proceeds benefit Friends of Jockey’s Ridge, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting, preserving and enhancing Jockey’s Ridge State Park.



Independence Beer Mile



The Outer Banks Brewing Station presents The 5th annual Independence Beer Mile.

1 Mile Beer Run Limit 100 participants 11 AM Sunday, July 2, 2023

Click HERE to Register Now

Join the Brewing Station crew for an Independence day themed beer mile. Backyard party, chip timing and T-shirt included. This is an adult 21 and over only social run. Prizes to the fastest male and female overall. Wear your Holiday finest, costume contest judging for most creative. Late registration and Check-in from 10 – 11 AM. Sunday July 2, 2023

This is a Mass start event. Beverages are 10oz and Runs are ¼ mile. Admission is $40.00 Online registration is available. For additional information or questions please text 252-489-8239 or email obxrunning@gmail.com

The Outer Banks Brewing Station is located at Milepost 8 & ¾ on the Bypass, 600 S. Croatan Hwy Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948.

Freedom 5k presented by SUN Realty



Dare County Fireworks RegulationsThe coastal communities located along the barrier islands of the Outer Banks frequently experience strong breezes and occasional high winds—and many of the year-round residences and rental properties in the area contain wooden shingles, wooden decks and wooden walkways that lead from the beach or waterfront back to the property.

This combination of wind, wood, dry dune grass and fireworks is a dangerous combination any time of the year—and it’s especially dangerous in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.

To ensure the safety of yourself, your family, your pets and your property this Fourth of July, plan on leaving the patriotic pyrotechnics to the professionals and enjoying one of the four local fireworks shows that are scheduled to take place in various locations throughout Dare County.

Because of the many dangers that they pose to property and to public safety, all fireworks are illegal in the following areas:



Town of Duck

Town of Southern Shores

Town of Nags Head

Town of Manteo

Hatteras Island

Some sections of unincorporated Dare County

Before lighting any type of legal fireworks in Dare County, make sure to check with your town’s fire department for any additional rules and regulations.