Manteo police seek information about vandalism suspects at Dare Arts

On July 21, the Town of Manteo issued this release seeking the public’s help in what appears to be a case of vandalism of art.

Here is the information.

The Manteo Police Department, along with Dare Arts, is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the person or person(s) responsible for an incident that caused damage to an artist’s display in the courtyard of Dare Arts located at 300 Queen Elizabeth Avenue Manteo, N.C.

Any person with information may contact Investigator Douglas Moore by cell at (252) 216-6760 or email dmoore@manteonc.gov or Investigator Tony Corbin by cell at (252) 216-6279 or acorbin@manteonc.gov.

Tips also may be provided through Dare County Crime Line at (252)473-3111 or (800)745-2746. If you have information and prefer to remain anonymous, please call the Dare County Crime Line.

Dare Arts is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and adjudication of this offense.