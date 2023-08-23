North Carolina, OBX see record-breaking tourism spending in 2022: Report

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Visitors to North Carolina spent more than $33 billion in 2022, according to a recent report from the state's commerce department.



2022 NC County Level Visito... by WTKR News 3

Specifically, Dare County saw an 8%—or nearly $2 billion—increase in 2022 compared to 2021.

That is a big help for businesses like Donuts4You in Kitty Hawk. Owner Patrik Skuldedy said he is in the fourth season of operation, and the peak for this year is nearing the end.

Like many Outer Banks businesses, Skuldedy's profit largely relies on money from visitors.

"75% to 80% of our income or turnover is coming from tourists," he said.

He noted that foot traffic has slowed down a bit, but it has not meant a decrease in revenue,"Instead of having more customers like the last year—they were buying little items like one donut, one coffee—we have customers that coming and buying two dozen, three dozen donuts, so the amount of spending is actually higher."

It is a trend seen throughout the state, according to the Department of Commerce. Tourists spent a record breaking $33.3 billion across the state in 2022.

That spending generated more than $140 million in state and local taxes.

Of that $33.3 billion, $582 million went to the food and beverage industry.

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau sent the following statement to News 3:

"Pre-Covid, the Outer Banks saw an average annual growth rate of 4 or 5% in visitor spending on vacation rental homes in Dare County. These accommodations receipts account for a large part of the total annual Visitor Expenditures detailed in the NC Department of Commerce report on 2022, which saw Dare County’s overall tourism economy grow at what we consider a sustainable rate of 8% last year.”



Aaron Tuell, Public Relations Manager, Outer Banks Visitors Bureau



Skuldedy believes the end of restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic largely played a role in the increase. He hopes to see an increase in that spending continue.

Dare County saw the 4th largest increase in tourism spending in the state. Currituck County also had a notable of a little more than 16%.

