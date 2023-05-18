Ocracoke Express ferry from Hatteras Island begins summer service May 23

This article is brought to you through our news gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands will begin its seasonal service on Tuesday, May 23.

This marks the fifth season for the Ocracoke Express. The passenger ferry whisks people on a 70-minute trip between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village, where a free tram operated by Hyde County is available to carry them around the village to shops, restaurants, accommodations and attractions.

“We’re thrilled to embark on another season of service for the Ocracoke Express,” said Harold Thomas, director of the N.C. Ferry Division. “The passenger ferry has been really popular for a lot of people who want to enjoy a day or even a few days in one of North Carolina’s true gems, Ocracoke.”

The ferry carries up to 129 passengers and makes three round trips daily through late September.

The ferry departs Hatteras at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., with return trips from Ocracoke Village at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Reservations are available at www.ncferry.org.

One-way fares are $7.50, with an additional $1 charge for bicycles. Children 3 and under who can share a seat with an adult ride free.

The Ocracoke Express carried over 25,000 people last summer — the service’s first official season with a state-owned vessel.