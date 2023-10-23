Perfect weather greets Outer Banks Seafood Festival

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

Under a deep blue sky and bright sunshine, with a stiff breeze off Roanoke Sound keeping the temperature comfortable, the 2023 Outer Banks Seafood Festival welcomed visitors from as far away as California to the Nags Head Event Site on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Since 2012, the Seafood Festival has provided support to the Outer Banks fishing community, including commercial fishermen, fish houses, charter boats and others. In addition, the Festival demonstrations provide hands-on learning experiences to help educate the public about the heritage and traditions of the fishing community.

The festival is a day filled with music, a craft fair, local artists and artisan foods, beer and wine, and food…lots of food prepared from freshly caught North Carolina seafood. This year’s Judge’s Award for Best in Show went to the Jolly Roger’s Sautéed Ahi Tuna.

The music was amazing, but local vocalist Betsy Robinson and the Sisters of Soul was transcendent. Her band for the show included Debo Cox, Michael Tillett, Tom Vinick, Chris Sawin, and MaryAnn Toboz.

The Outer Banks Seafood Festival is held the third Saturday in October. Next year’s event will be on Oct. 19.