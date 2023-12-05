Record-breaking sea turtle nest found on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

Around noon on Monday, Dec. 4, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS) posted this report and these photos on its Facebook page.

Top Stories: Monday, Dec. 4

The big news is that it marks the discovery of the latest laid sea turtle nest ever found in North Carolina—and by more than a month.

According to their Facebook post, on the morning of Dec. 3, a Green Sea Turtle nest was found by park biologists.

This is a rare occurrence as it’s the latest laid sea turtle nest found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, they said in their post, and not only that, but it’s also the latest nest ever recorded for the state of North Carolina.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the previous late nesting record for the Seashore and the state occurred October 31, 2020.

By looking at her crawl patterns, this Green Sea Turtle crawled erratically before deciding where to lay her eggs.

In October, Outer Banks Forever, the nonprofit that supports the Outer Banks Group of National Parks, released this ‘Sea Turtle Scoop’ documenting the 2023 sea turtle season on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.