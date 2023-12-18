Severe ocean overwash causes NC-12 closures in Dare Co. and Hyde Co.

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — NC-12 in Dare County is closed both ways north of Hatteras due to severe ocean overwash, according to NCDOT.

Top Stories: Monday, Dec. 18

NC-12 is closed in the following areas, according to NCDOT: between Elizabeth Ave. and Sandpiper Dr. on Hatteras Island in Dare Co.; between the National Park Service Pony Pen and the Ocracoke-South Dock Ferry Terminal on Ocracoke Island in Hyde Co.

The road is expected to reopen by 3 p.m., NCDOT says. In the meantime, officials are advising drivers to avoid the area.

