Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityOuter Banks

Actions

Severe ocean overwash causes NC-12 closures in Dare Co. and Hyde Co.

o9g2jibq.png
dg4iq6ul.png
prek0x5c.png
urfu90zc.png
Posted at 6:30 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 07:20:39-05

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — NC-12 in Dare County is closed both ways north of Hatteras due to severe ocean overwash, according to NCDOT.

Top Stories: Monday, Dec. 18

NC-12 is closed in the following areas, according to NCDOT: between Elizabeth Ave. and Sandpiper Dr. on Hatteras Island in Dare Co.; between the National Park Service Pony Pen and the Ocracoke-South Dock Ferry Terminal on Ocracoke Island in Hyde Co.

The road is expected to reopen by 3 p.m., NCDOT says. In the meantime, officials are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign