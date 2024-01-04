Story of lifesaving heroes on the Outer Banks memorialized at Pea Island Cookhouse Museum.

MANTEO, N.C. — I recently visited Manteo to check out a piece of local history at the Pea Island Cookhouse Museum.

The Pea Island Cookhouse Museum tells the story of Richard Ethridge, the Keeper of Lifesaving Station 17 - the only station in the U.S. to have an all African-American crew.

WTKR News 3 Myles Henderson

"They did thousands of rescues, but the most famous rescue was of the nine that were on board the E.S. Newman," says Coquetta Brooks from the Pea Island Preservation Society.

WTKR News 3 Myles Henderson

Brooks adds, "The vessel was leaving from Providence, Rhode Island to Norfolk, Virginia. It was October the 11th, 1896. Everything was going fine until they were thrown out of kilter, 100 miles off course, in the heart of the Graveyard of the Atlantic in a horrific thunderstorm."

The first attempt to reach the E.S. Newman was using the rescue boat, but the water was too rough. The second attempt to use a Lyle Gun and fire a safety line to the ship was also unsuccessful.

WTKR News 3 Myles Henderson

"Captain Etheridge, who was a problem solver, came up with something different. He asked for two volunteers, his best swimmers. They tied ropes around themselves and to each other and extended it back and they swam. They swam nine times. It started at 9 p.m. and ended at 1 a.m. And all nine lives were rescued," said Brooks.

WTKR News 3 Myles Henderson

This signboard from the E.S. Newsman is all that remains from the wreckage - a recognition of the historic rescue.

WTKR News 3 Myles Henderson

One hundred years later, Richard Etheridge and his crew were formally recognized and honored by being posthumously awarded the Gold Lifesaving Medal.

WTKR News 3 Myles Henderson

The Pea Island Cookhouse Museum is located at 622 Sir Walter Raleigh Street, not far from downtown Manteo. The museum is open by appointment only. To schedule a visit just contact the Pea Island Preservation Society.